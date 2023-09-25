Autumn hike at Kiser Lake on Friday

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – Kiser Lake Wetland State Nature Preserve will host an Early Evening, Early Autumn Hike on Friday at 6 p.m.

Join parks and preserve staff as they explore the colors of the fen in early autumn.

This wetland is a remnant of a much larger wetland complex that once extended throughout the Mosquito Creek Valley.

You will see stiff gentian blooming as well as some of the late fall blooming species in the fen meadow and the adjacent woodlands.

At the end of the hike we will observe bat monitoring with volunteer Noah Ganson.

Meet at the parking lot: 3975 Kiser Lake Rd., St. Paris.

Submitted by event organizers