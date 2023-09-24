Urbana High School Homecoming events announced

In photo are (top row) Rylie Daniels, Arianna Souders, Corynn Ryan, Sydnie Hoffman, Amarah Portis and (bottom row) Kenadi McKee, Paige Arnett, Riley Smith. Submitted photo

By Lauren Petty

Urbana High School’s 2023 Homecoming festivities begin with Spirit Week at the high school on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: Wild West vs. West Coast Tuesday (dress as a cowboy or a beach bum), Toddlers and Tiaras Wednesday, Rhyme without a Reason Thursday (dress up as things that rhyme, but don’t really go together), and Class Color Friday (each class wears a different color).

Festivities continue Thursday, Sept. 28 with the Homecoming Parade starting at the high school at 6:30 p.m. This year the grand marshal will be “Jazzy” Jeff Kendall. Jazzy has been a janitor for the district for 29 years and is retiring this year.

Last year’s queen, Anna Selvaggio, this year’s Homecoming court finalists (Juniors: Morgan Deskins, Malayna Melvin, Reyse Wilson; Seniors: Serrena Hill, Lauren Hoskins, Alonah Johnson, Addy Sebastinas, Catie Timm), junior court (Kenadi McKee, Corynn Ryan, Riley Smith), and senior court-Queen hopefuls (Paige Arnett, Rylie Daniels, Sydnie Hoffman, Amarah Portis, Arianna Souders) will be featured in the parade. The parade will also include the UHS marching band and cheerleaders, varsity and junior varsity football teams, and a variety of other student athletic groups and co-curricular organizations.

The parade will follow its usual route – it will start going east on Washington Avenue at the high school, turning south onto East Lawn Avenue, west onto Scioto Street, north onto Main Street, east onto Washington Avenue again, and finally, turning north onto Wood Street in front of the UHS football stadium.

Immediately following the parade there will be a brief Community Pep Rally held at the UHS football stadium where “Jazzy” Jeff Kendall, Anna Selvaggio, and the Homecoming court and finalists will be introduced. Everyone in the community is invited to come and meet our finalists and court members, and join the Urbana student body while they celebrate the UHS marching band, cheerleaders, and football team.

Friday night (Sept. 29) the Urbana Hillclimbers take on the Kenton Ridge Cougars. The queen will be crowned at 6:45 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. This year’s Homecoming festivities conclude Saturday night (Sept. 30, 2023) from 8-11 p.m. with the Homecoming Dance.

Submitted by Urbana City Schools