WL-S teams sweep Ohio Caverns Invite

WL-S’s Malia Miller (pictured) won the 51st Annual Ohio Caverns Max Evans Memorial Invitational on Saturday. Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem hosted the 51st Annual Ohio Caverns Max Evans Memorial Invitational on Saturday.

The Big Orange high school girls squad won the team race with 15 points followed by 2nd place North Union 63, 3rd place Northwestern 71, 4th place Fairlawn 106 and 5th place Yellow Springs 126.

Big Orange sophomore Malia Miller took home the individual title covering the course in 19:28.78. Ashley Yoder took second place (20:07.43), Breece Gullett was third (20:10.87) and Addie McAuley was fourth (20:37.52).

Also finishing in the top 10 were Mallory Bostick 7th (21:26.68), Hattie Jacobs 8th (21:42.02) and Gwen McCullough 9th (21:43.02). Top 20 finishes came from Claire Longshore 13th (22:01.81) and Mariska Smith 20th (23:05.84).

“I’m really excited about the depth of our team right now. Our girls ran a smart race on the toughest course we’ll compete on this season. Our strength is in our pack and I like the way they pulled each other through the race,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel.

WL-S, currently ranked No. 2 in the latest OATCC D-III state coaches poll, will race at Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights Invitational on Sept. 30.

The WL-S boys team also won the 51st Annual Ohio Caverns Max Evans Memorial Invitational.

Results for the Tigers were Asher Knox. 2nd. 16:37.8, Caleb Larson 4th. 16:41.7, Troy Bradley 5th. 17:13.8, Quentin Rudolph 6th. 17:15.2, Dylan King 7th. 17:15.9, Brevin Louden 12th. 17:43.3, Garrett Wallen 13th 17:50.2 and Taryn Bradley 18th. 18:17.1.

“I thought the team ran exceptionally well despite racing on the most difficult course we will race on all year,” said WL-S Coach Mile Louden. “To beat Bellefontaine (ranked #8 in Division II) was a plus.”

The WL-S teams will race at Centerville’s Saturday Night Lights Invitational on Sept. 30.

Graham

The Graham Cross Country teams participated in the 46th Annual Graham Cross Country Invitational on Saturday with the boys and girls teams both finishing 3rd.

Results for the boys were Ayden Rudolph (4th) 16:56.80, Jack Bonham (8th) 17:46.80, Jesse Jenkins (14th) 18:23.30, Carter Smith (16th) 18:46.70, Brayden Crooks (19th) 18:58.10, Braden Bost (20th) 19:19.30 and Hunter Demarco.

Results for the girls were Hailey Nash (3rd) 19:54.20, Ivy Hatfield (12th) 22:43.10, Grace Smith (15th) 23:15.50, Ella Putterbaugh (19th) 24:06.90, Leila Konicki (26th) 26:28.30 and Demi Show (29th) 27:00.50.

In the middle school girls results for Graham, Adelaide Shearer finished 6th (14:14.90) and for the boys, Daniel Bonham finished 1st (11:42.50).