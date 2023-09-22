Tigers remain unbeaten; Triad earns 1st win

WL-S’s Peyton Hull breaks up a Northeastern pass in the end zone during Friday night’s game at WL-S. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns as unbeaten WL-S defeated Northeastern, 42-7, in OHC football Friday night.

The Tigers led, 21-0, at the end of the first quarter and 35-7 at the half.

WL-S had 402 total yards compared to 271 for the Jets.

The Tigers (6-0) have a showdown at West Jefferson (6-0) next Friday night.

West Jeff 33, M’burg 7

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg lost to unbeaten West Jefferson, 33-7, in OHC football Friday night.

WJ scored on a touchdown pass early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, WJ’s Braxton Vance scored on a four-yard run to make it 14-0.

Vance added an 18-yard scoring run late in the second quarter to give WJ a 21-0 lead at the half.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Indians scored a rushing TD to make it 21-7.

A WJ scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter gave the home team a 27-7 lead.

Another touchdown pass a minute later gave WJ a 33-7 lead.

For Mechanicsburg, quarterback Jayden Roland had 124 yards rushing on 24 carries with a TD and Lane Poland had an interception.

West Jefferson recovered three onside kicks in the game.

The Indians (3-3) host Fairbanks next Friday night.

Triad 31, Fairbanks 18

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad knocked off Fairbanks, 31-18, in OHC football Friday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Triad’s Awesom Mitchell scored on a five-yard run, then added a two-point conversion run to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

Triad led, 8-0, at the half.

Midway through the third quarter, Fairbanks’ AJ Landon scored on a 26-yard run.

The two-point conversion attempt failed, and Triad led, 8-6.

Late in the third quarter, Triad quarterback Cayden Everhart scored on a five-yard run and Everhart connected with Logan Harper on a two-point conversion pass to make it 16-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, Fairbanks’ Raiden Humble scored on a nine-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-12.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Triad’s Hunter Thompson scored on a three-yard run and Mitchell added the two-point conversion run as the Cardinals took a 24-12 lead.

Fairbanks found the end zone on a long pass with five minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 24-18.

With a minute left, Triad put the game away with a rushing TD.

The Cardinals (1-5) play at Northeastern next Friday night.