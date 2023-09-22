Tigers remain unbeaten; Triad earns 1st win

WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns as unbeaten WL-S defeated Northeastern, 42-7, in OHC football Friday night.
The Tigers led, 21-0, at the end of the first quarter and 35-7 at the half.
WL-S had 402 total yards compared to 271 for the Jets.
The Tigers (6-0) have a showdown at West Jefferson (6-0) next Friday night.
West Jeff 33, M’burg 7
WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg lost to unbeaten West Jefferson, 33-7, in OHC football Friday night.
WJ scored on a touchdown pass early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, WJ’s Braxton Vance scored on a four-yard run to make it 14-0.
Vance added an 18-yard scoring run late in the second quarter to give WJ a 21-0 lead at the half.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Indians scored a rushing TD to make it 21-7.
A WJ scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter gave the home team a 27-7 lead.
Another touchdown pass a minute later gave WJ a 33-7 lead.
For Mechanicsburg, quarterback Jayden Roland had 124 yards rushing on 24 carries with a TD and Lane Poland had an interception.
West Jefferson recovered three onside kicks in the game.
The Indians (3-3) host Fairbanks next Friday night.
Triad 31, Fairbanks 18
NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad knocked off Fairbanks, 31-18, in OHC football Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Triad’s Awesom Mitchell scored on a five-yard run, then added a two-point conversion run to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead.
Triad led, 8-0, at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Fairbanks’ AJ Landon scored on a 26-yard run.
The two-point conversion attempt failed, and Triad led, 8-6.
Late in the third quarter, Triad quarterback Cayden Everhart scored on a five-yard run and Everhart connected with Logan Harper on a two-point conversion pass to make it 16-6.
Early in the fourth quarter, Fairbanks’ Raiden Humble scored on a nine-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-12.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Triad’s Hunter Thompson scored on a three-yard run and Mitchell added the two-point conversion run as the Cardinals took a 24-12 lead.
Fairbanks found the end zone on a long pass with five minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 24-18.
With a minute left, Triad put the game away with a rushing TD.
The Cardinals (1-5) play at Northeastern next Friday night.