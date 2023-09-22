Jonathan Alder upends Urbana, 41-33

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder upended previously-unbeaten Urbana, 41-33, in CBC football Friday night.
Early in the first quarter, JA scored on a run to take a 7-0 lead.
JA went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Cameron Jewell’s rushing TD.
Early in the second quarter, Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe connected with Colton Teepe on a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Moments later, JA found the end zone again on a run to make it 21-7.
With four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Donahoe connected with Teepe on another touchdown pass that cut the deficit to 21-14.
Jewell added another rushing TD moments later, and with a missed PAT attempt, JA led, 27-14.
Late in the second quarter, Donahoe tossed another touchdown pass to bring UHS to within 27-21.
The half ended with JA on top, 27-21.
Donahoe scored on a one-yard run midway through the third quarter but missed on the PAT attempt, which kept the score knotted at 27-27.
JA (5-1) scored a rushing TD with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to take a 34-27 lead.
Donahoe’s scoring pass to Aiden Bradshaw a minute later brought UHS to within 34-33 after a failed PAT attempt.
JA’s Grant Horne scored a rushing touchdown with six minutes left to make it 41-33.
UHS (5-1) hosts Kenton Ridge next Friday night.
I. Lake 34, Graham 7
ST. PARIS – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 34-7, in CBC football Friday night.
Graham’s Daniel Hoke scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter.
The score was tied, 7-7, at the half.
Indian Lake exploded in the third quarter to take a 27-7 lead.
The Lakers had 375 total yards in the game compared to 139 for Graham.
The Falcons (0-6) play at Shawnee next Friday night.