Jonathan Alder upends Urbana, 41-33

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder upended previously-unbeaten Urbana, 41-33, in CBC football Friday night.

Early in the first quarter, JA scored on a run to take a 7-0 lead.

JA went up 14-0 late in the first quarter on Cameron Jewell’s rushing TD.

Early in the second quarter, Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe connected with Colton Teepe on a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Moments later, JA found the end zone again on a run to make it 21-7.

With four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Donahoe connected with Teepe on another touchdown pass that cut the deficit to 21-14.

Jewell added another rushing TD moments later, and with a missed PAT attempt, JA led, 27-14.

Late in the second quarter, Donahoe tossed another touchdown pass to bring UHS to within 27-21.

The half ended with JA on top, 27-21.

Donahoe scored on a one-yard run midway through the third quarter but missed on the PAT attempt, which kept the score knotted at 27-27.

JA (5-1) scored a rushing TD with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to take a 34-27 lead.

Donahoe’s scoring pass to Aiden Bradshaw a minute later brought UHS to within 34-33 after a failed PAT attempt.

JA’s Grant Horne scored a rushing touchdown with six minutes left to make it 41-33.

UHS (5-1) hosts Kenton Ridge next Friday night.

I. Lake 34, Graham 7

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 34-7, in CBC football Friday night.

Graham’s Daniel Hoke scored on a three-yard run in the first quarter.

The score was tied, 7-7, at the half.

Indian Lake exploded in the third quarter to take a 27-7 lead.

The Lakers had 375 total yards in the game compared to 139 for Graham.

The Falcons (0-6) play at Shawnee next Friday night.