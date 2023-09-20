West Liberty-Salem announces Seniors of the Month

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem has announced it Seniors of the Month for September:
Sam Lauck is the son of Aaron and Mandy Lauck.
School Activities and Awards: Football, Baseball, Link Crew, Key Club, Prom Committee, and FCA
If I were principal for a day: I would cancel the school day and make all lunches free.
Favorite school memory: goofing off with my friends in classes.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My siblings, parents, friends and Ava Johnson.
Because: They encourage me to do my homework and work hard in school.
Lately, I have been reading: Diary of a Wimpy Kid
My advice to parents: Trust your kids.
My biggest regret: Not packing enough food in my lunch.
Next year I will be: King of the world, or be in trade school for electrical work.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
____
NAME: Emma Bails is the daughter of Joe and Stephanie Bails.
School Activities and Awards: marching band (majorette)
If I were principal for a day: let everyone have the day off.
Favorite school memory: spending time with friends and teachers.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandma and sister
Because: they always support and encourage me through everything.
Lately, I have been reading: Lord of The Flies for English
My advice to parents: Make time to listen to your child’s feelings.
My biggest regret: Letting my fears hold me back from doing things I love.
Next year I will be: Attending a university to further my education.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
Info from WL-S