WL-S improves to 9-1 in volleyball

Triad’s Sara Pratt (pictured) returns a serve against visting Springfield Catholic Central on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S beat visiting Greeneview, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers, Bailey Poppe had 21 kills, 11 kills, 6 aces and was 16/17 on serves received, Londyn Loveless had 19 assists and 5 digs and Ava Poppe added 5 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs and she was 9/9 on serves received with 1 block.

The WL-S jayvees won, 25-21, 25-20. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 12 digs, 1 kill and 2 aces and Reagan Bradford added 1 dig, 10 kills and 2 aces.

Urbana falls

Bellefontaine downed Urbana, 25-10, 25-6, 25-21, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Graham loses

North Union upended Graham, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

JH volleyball

The undefeated WL-S 7th grade volleyball team beat Madison Plains, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18.

The WL-S 8th graders lost, 26-24, 25-18.