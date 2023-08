CABLE – Urbana’s Tate Armstrong won the Champaign County Boys Golf Tournament with a 72 at Woodland on Friday.

Graham’s Grant Woodruff placed third overall.

For the Hillclimbers – who placed second as a team – Ryland Davis had a 93, Gavin Hower a 94, Jackson Dewitt a 104 and Price Bass a 107.

In the county girls tourney, Graham’s Zoey Merritt placed first overall and Urbana claimed the team title.