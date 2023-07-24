School supply distribution is Aug. 4 in Urbana School supply distribution is Aug. 4 in Urbana

Submitted story

TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. has announced its annual School Supply Drive Distribution event for Urbana will be held Friday, August 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the 1522 E. U.S. Route 36 location in Urbana.

TCN annually collects school supplies and donations for the children in their service areas. In 2022 they provided supplies to more than 300 children and hope to expand that reach in 2023. The distribution event includes free pizza and beverages as well as school supplies while supplies last.

“New school supplies are essential to help prepare students for a successful year and support teachers in the classrooms,” says Tom Otto, TCN’s Associate CEO. “We hope that people will help TCN get more school supplies into the hands of more kids by donating and volunteering at the distribution events.”

TCN accepts donations of school supplies at all locations, or donors can shop the School Supply Drive Amazon Wishlist at https://a.co/i3dO9iF to have supplies shipped directly to TCN for preparation and distribution. The organization also accepts monetary donations at https://tcn.jotform.com/202296368911965 by selecting “school supply drive” in the dropdown menu. Volunteers can get sign up to help at their local events here: https://tcn.jotform.com/223056028945962.

Founded in 1990, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. is a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Miami, Greene, Montgomery, Logan and Champaign counties. For more information or to donate to TCN call (937)376-8700 or visit www.tcn.org.

Info from TCN Behavioral Health