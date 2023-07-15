My name is Miss Jessamine and I am a Labrador Retriever puppy girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Miss Jessamine and I am a Labrador Retriever puppy girl. I am only 3 months old so I have lots of growing and running and playing to do! I am all of the things a puppy girl should be which is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious and love kisses. I was found with my mom and 5 siblings in southern Ohio on a highway! Everyone has been adopted except for me. I am a very sweet girl and I love to play with the other puppies. I don’t mind cats and I have started on my house training. Won’t you please come and see me and we can run and play in the doggie yard? I really want a family of my own and someone to snuggle with when I’m all played out!

How to adopt:

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets