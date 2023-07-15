Kiwi is an independent young spayed female. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Kiwi! Kiwi is an independent young spayed female. She’s a beautiful white/tiger kitty who warms up quickly and likes to be petted. Kiwi came in with Dash and Violet as owner surrenders due to unexpected changes in the home. They are all three super sweet and you can come meet them in the Kool Katz room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS