My name is Buddy L and I am a 1-year old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Buddy L and I am a 1-year old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler boy. I am friendly, loyal, gentle and smart. I am also quiet and they say I am dignified. Somebody dumped me out on a back country road with my leash attached to my collar. I was lucky and made it to a farmhouse without my leash getting caught in a fence. They kept me for a few days trying to find my owner because of my leash. After a week they had no luck so they brought me to Barely Used Pets. I was posted as a “found dog” but nobody came forward to claim me. I was very good on the farm, but I’m also very good in my kennel here at the rescue. I have been a house dog at some point. I love riding in a truck and would make a great companion! Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

