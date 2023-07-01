Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Peanut! Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’s a very handsome orange and white cat who loves attention. We used to think he would love to find a home where he’s the only cat in the house but lately he seems to be OK with his roommates here. Peanut is good-natured, friendly and loves to play laser pointer. He also likes to help do paperwork and would be a great assistant! Please come meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the lobby at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS