Summer and holiday fireworks season started with a bang on June 24 as West Liberty and St. Paris held community fireworks displays. Pictured is the display from West Liberty. Christiansburg moved its display from June 25 to July 9 due to weather. Urbana’s will be held July 4 at Grimes Field. Fireworks displays will be held on July 8 in Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg. The fireworks in Mechanicsburg coincide with the annual Summer Celebration.

John Coffman Photography