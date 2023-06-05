Submitted story

Summer Theater Camp, to be held June 12-24 in Urbana, will offer youth ages 11 to 19 a fast-paced, fun-packed two weeks of learning a wide range of theater skills, including acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft, all leading up to two performances of a full-length musical production of “Robin Hood.”

Registration is open through June 9 at summertheatercamp.org. All skill levels are welcome. Cost is $200 ($205 if paying online).

At the end of camp, all camp participants will perform in two presentations of the musical “Robin Hood,” at the historic Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana. Performances will be Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.

Auditions will be held the morning of the first day of camp, June 12. All campers will get a part, either a lead role or chorus.

Campers will meet daily at the Urbana Youth Center, 160 W. Market St. Urbana, to learn the various aspects of theater.

“This is a teaching camp,” said Lynn Adell Mirtes, a producer on the camp’s faculty. “We really want the students to be involved in and learn every aspect of the production.”

There will be classes on acting, character development, singing, dance, makeup and set construction.

“We’ll also put a big emphasis on building communication skills and self-confidence. There will be so much more involved than rehearsing for a musical.”

Other members of the camp staff include directors Amy and Scott Blanton, producer Wendee Fosnaugh and choreographer Maverick Jacob.

For more information, visit summertheatercamp.org or the Summer Theater Camp Ohio Facebook page.

Info from event organizers