PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Nala!

Nala is a very pretty 1-plus year old black and white spayed female. She first came to the shelter pregnant and had her four kittens in a foster home where they stayed until weaned. Her babies have all been adopted and Nala is looking for her fur-ever home too. She isn’t quite a lap cat but she may change her mind once she gets in a home of her own. Come meet her today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS