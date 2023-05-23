Police conduct search warrant raid of known drug house

Urbana police conducted a search warrant tactical raid of 306 West Court Street (pictured) as part of an ongoing covert drug investigation. Photo courtesy of Urbana Police Division Daniels Photos courtesy Tri County Regional Jail Dean Photos courtesy Tri County Regional Jail

Submitted story

Late Monday afternoon and overnight, Urbana police conducted a search warrant tactical raid of 306 West Court Street as part of an ongoing covert drug investigation, involving the use and trafficking of illegal narcotics and methamphetamine.

Several individuals residing at that location were the focus of the raid and were taken into custody for investigation. Two are being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail on various charges and several others were detained and questioned and then released. Police expect to present criminal drug-related charges to an upcoming Champaign County Grand Jury involving people associated with this location for their involvement in trafficking and/or possession of felony illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine.

Eleven Urbana police officers and three agents from the Champaign County Adult Parole Authority carried out the raid for this covert investigation, named Project Hotel California, which was led by Urbana Police Sergeant Logan Dunn and Officer Robbie Evans.

At the conclusion of the raid, the Champaign County Health District responded to the residence and condemned the location due to health hazards.

The two individuals taken to Tri-County jail were:

Jasper L. Daniels, 40, of 306 West Court Street, on a Contempt of Court warrant, and, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a 2nd Degree Felony, and, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a 2nd Degree Felony.

Brandon M. Dean, 40, of 306 West Court Street, on Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a 3rd Degree Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a 3rd Degree Felony, and, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a 5th Degree Felony.

Officers recovered a large number of prescription narcotics, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also impounded a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and confiscated a small amount of cash and some weapons as part of their investigation.

The Project Hotel California investigation has helped Urbana police to close off the drug trafficking and abuse taking place from this location. While this undercover investigation lasted several months, it has helped the police to gather additional criminal intelligence information that they hope to use in other ongoing investigations.

Police appreciate any help citizens can provide and ask the public to contact the division if they see something that they believe is illegal drug activity so that police can investigate it further.

The Urbana Police Division’s non-emergency phone number is 937-653-4350 and the Crime/Drug Tip Hotline is 937-652-4357.

Info from Urbana Police Division