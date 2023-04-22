PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Peanut! Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’s a very handsome orange and white cat who would love to find a home where he gets lots of attention. Peanut is good natured, friendly and would love to work in the office with you. Please come meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the lobby or front office at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS