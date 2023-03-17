Upcoming local events and gatherings

Friday, March 17
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Cedar Bog presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: on the geology and effects of the last glacial invasion on this part of Ohio. At 2 p.m. Michelle Comer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be giving a presentation on Cedar Bog, largest and best calcareous fen in Ohio which is a result of the culmination of several glacial events. Presentation will highlight this preserve as well as a few other glacial remnants in this discussion.
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, March 20
DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library with a program on the America 250! Project. Members should bring information about their patriots
Wednesday, March 22
City of Urbana CRA Housing Council: 5 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 205 South Main Street, Urbana
Thursday, March 23
4th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, March 24
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Gloria Theatre: Shazam! Fury of the Gods! (PG-13), 2 and 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Red Cross blood drive: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Highway 36
Wednesday, March 29
Graham BOE meeting: 5:30 p.m. at GHS Media Center (changed from March 20)
Thursday, March 30
Mechanicsburg Village Council work session: 6:30 p.m., 18 N. Main St.
Friday, March 31
Red Cross blood drive: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High St.
Saturday, April 1
Chicken Noodle Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m. at New Life Church of God of Prophecy, 736 Pindar St., Urbana. Includes: Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert & beverage. Limited seating available. Adults $7. – Children $3.50 Deliveries or questions, call: 937-244-6000.
Saturday, April 8
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.
Monday, April 17
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Saturday, April 22
Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, May 20
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, May 21
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Saturday, June 17
Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana