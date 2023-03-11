Taken to the mat

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

Graham’s Eli Jacks (150 pounds) takes his opponent to the mat during the Division II state wrestling tournament in Columbus on Friday. Jacks won the match to advance to today’s championship quarterfinals.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

