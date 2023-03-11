Sports Taken to the mat By Urbana Daily Citizen - March 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Graham’s Eli Jacks (150 pounds) takes his opponent to the mat during the Division II state wrestling tournament in Columbus on Friday. Jacks won the match to advance to today’s championship quarterfinals. Photo by John Coffman Photography Graham’s Eli Jacks (150 pounds) takes his opponent to the mat during the Division II state wrestling tournament in Columbus on Friday. Jacks won the match to advance to today’s championship quarterfinals. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings