PET CAT OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Coal!

Coal is an eight-month-old black neutered male. He’s been through so much in his short life. Coal was sick a lot as a baby and he will likely always sneeze a lot – but he is such a character – there’s no one quite like him. You should treat yourself to a visit with this kitten – you’ll be happy to meet him. He’s in the “Scratching Post” room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS