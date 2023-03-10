Graham leads at state wrestling tourney

COLUMBUS – Graham held an eight-point lead after the opening rounds of the Division II state wrestling tournament on Friday.

The Falcons had 28.5 points and Columbus DeSales was second with 20.5.

For Graham, Kaleb Morris (113 pounds), Colt Ryan (120), Brogan Tucker (132), Hayden Hughes (138), Bryce Kohler (144), Eli Jacks (150), Luke James (157) and Gunner Cramblett (165) all won their first-round matches to advance to Saturday’s championship quarterfinals.

Graham’s Jake Landis (106) won his first consolation match while Chett Mannier (190) lost his first consolation match.

In Division III, Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas (190) won his opening-round match to advance to Saturday’s championship quarterfinals.

For the Indians, Nolan Fraley (106) and Zane Hitchcock (215) each won their first consolation matches.

Wrestling resumes here at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday and the tournament will conclude on Sunday.