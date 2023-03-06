Open house set for regional transportation planning

Submitted story

The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission (LUC) along with the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC) will host open houses for the Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s (RTPO) Recommended 2050 Long Range Project List. This updated Project List is part of the Logan-Champaign Long Range Transportation Plan update, which is underway.

The Long Range Transportation Plan is a statement of the direction the region will take in transportation system investment. This includes a Recommended Long Range Project List. The Plan identifies the multimodal and intermodal transportation policies and facilities needed to meet the travel demand for a minimum 20-year planning horizon. The Plan also serves to reflect the continuing, cooperative planning effort to advance the transportation needs of the region.

Two open houses will be held. The first Open House will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. Hwy 68 in Conference Room C (near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles). Staff will be on hand to answer questions, but there will be no formal presentation.

The second Open House will be held on Monday, March 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County Commissioners Office, 117 E. Columbus Ave. Bellefontaine.

If you are not able to attend the open house, please visit LUC’s website at www.lucplanning.com/rtpo to view or comment on the document. The public comment period is from Monday, March 20 to Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Individuals in need of special accommodations should contact LUC at least 24 hours prior to the event at (937) 666-3431.

About the LUC and RTPO

The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission (LUC) was formed in 1967 primarily as a result of the announcement by Governor Rhodes and The Ohio State University Officials that the Transportation Research Center of Ohio would be located straddling the Logan and Union County Line. This 8100-acre facility was touted to be the world’s largest automotive research center. Several studies indicated that a lot of growth and development would take place around the TRC, which would result in an influx of people, business, and industry. Therefore, local officials felt that a Planning Commission should be formed to start planning for the orderly development of the three counties.

LUC is charged under Ohio Law with certain responsibilities. Among them are the review and approval of subdivisions located in the unincorporated areas and the review and recommendation to township zoning commissions concerning zoning amendments. LUC also acts as an Area-Wide Clearinghouse for applicants who request federal and state assistance for selected projects. Assistance is rendered to township and municipal zoning and planning commissions regarding zoning and subdivision development.

LUC and several of its members have been actively involved in the attraction of new business and industry to the area and in the improvement of U.S. Route 33, 68 and other infrastructure improvements. LUC is funded by the villages, cities, and townships of the three counties and by the three counties themselves on a per capita basis.

In July 2013, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) initiated a Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) two-year pilot program with five multi-county planning organizations including LUC. This pilot program provided LUC with funding to conduct regional transportation planning in coordination with local stakeholders, Ohio Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO’s), and ODOT. Federal transportation guidance encourages RTPO’s to enhance rural area local governments’ participation in “the planning, coordination, and implementation of statewide strategic long-range transportation plans and transportation improvement programs.”

The initial focus of the RTPO planning program was to establish the first ever long range multi-modal transportation plans for these regions, develop transportation databases, and become knowledgeable about local government transportation funding programs. On January 27, 2016, Governor John Kasich formally designated LUC as an Ohio RTPO. This designation formalizes the program that started as a pilot and will help spur better and more informed transportation decision making in Ohio.

