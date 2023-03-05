Bloom into spring with healthy living

Start the spring by learning to live your healthiest life with your chronic condition(s) through a free six-week Healthy Living workshop open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. March and April offer multiple different workshops to choose from taking place via phone discussion or in-person format.

Phone workshops include:

1. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – begins March 14 taking place Tuesdays from 3-4 p.m.

2. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – begins March 22 taking place on Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m.

3. Healthy Living with Diabetes – begins March 23 taking place Thursdays from 10-11 a.m.

Healthy Living, an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. Sign up today! To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-programs/ or reach out to Karin Nevius at knevius@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3001.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

Help is just a phone call away: 937-223-HELP or 800-258-7277.

Learn more at info4seniors.org.

Info from Area Agency on Aging