WL-S students raise over $20,000 in Kids Heart Challenge

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem Elementary raised over $20,000 for the second year in a row for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge, making WL-S one of the top donors in the state of Ohio.

Kids Heart Challenge, formerly Hoops for Hearts, is a program designed to teach students about people with special hearts, while raising money for healthy hearts everywhere.

During the Kids Heart Challenge, students are taught the risks of using tobacco, heart conditions, tips for eating healthy, being physically active and managing stress. They are given tools to make decisions that leave them feeling confident in improving and maintaining their own health, while also helping improve the study and treatment of kids and adults with heart disease.

“We are thrilled to know that our students, their families, community, and our staff will make an impact with such an exceptional donation,” WL-S officials said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible! If you’d like to learn more about healthy living, Kids Heart Challenge website is full of resources that will encourage your family to adapt to a healthier lifestyle. Ask your student what they learned about making their hearts happy and healthy.”

This year’s Top 12 donors were:

1. Izzy Semaan

2. Solly Warye

3. Ayden Henson

4. Calvin Cotrell

5. Shiloh Cole

6. Mason Wallace

7. Deagan Wallace

8. Thaddeus Cole

9. Winnie Cotrell

10. Olivia Waibel

11. Kinsley Brentlinger

12. Jack Lang

13. Lincoln Sidders

14. Amelia Sidders

“Thank you to everyone who made a donation to the Kids Heart Challenge, and a special thanks to Mrs. Kim Hollar, who works hard every year to make this week such a success,” the statement read.

Info from WL-S