‘American Pickers’ coming back to Ohio

The television show “American Pickers” is planning to return to Ohio this April.

Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of the collection. Also, please note that the Pickers only pick private collections: no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.

“American Pickers” is a TV series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They seek to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

Info from Cineflix/American Pickers