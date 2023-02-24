Local events and activities on tap

Saturday, February 25

Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Dr., Urbana

State Route 4 railroad crossing repair: S.R. 4 will be closed on from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the railroad crossing between Neer and Hawk Roads. Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing. Detour: State Route 56 North to state Route 29 East back to state Route 4

Gloria Theatre: Jesus Revolution, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Black History Month: at 2 p.m. local teachers Amanda Goodwin and Sadie Steffan will present a program for Black History Month at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Jesus Revolution, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, February 27

County GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Community Center – conference room C. Agenda will be continuation of state GOP discussions

Wednesday, March 8

Tax Incentive Review Council meeting: 9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center, Conference Room C, 1512 S US Hwy 68, Urbana

Friday, March 10

TWIG 13’s Spring Jewelry and Accessory Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Large Conference Room on the first floor of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

Kiwanis Club of Champaign County “Night at the Races” – Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., the ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW on Court Street in Urbana.

Tuesday, March 14

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, 4-7 p.m. Call 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

Thursday, March 16

Author Beth Macy at Champaign County Library: 6:30 p.m. to discuss her most recent book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis. Program free to the public.

Friday, March 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the municipal building

Thursday, March 23

4th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana