Habitat For Humanity puts love into action

With the United States in the midst of an urgently growing housing crisis with millions of families and individuals across the nation unable to afford decent housing, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is building its 12th home in Mechanicsburg.

The group has bought land for a 13th home in St. Paris to help low- to moderate-income families afford to buy homes.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a discount retail store in Urbana, is a vital part of the mission to help families get into homes. It is a home improvement store and donation center that is constantly changing inventory of widely diverse merchandise that includes new and used furniture, large and small appliances, lighting, HVAC, plumbing supplies, books, housewares, sinks, home décor artwork, home goods, a wide assortment of tools, and much more at a fraction of the retail price.

There is even a kids’ corner in the ReStore.

Items for sale have been donated by individuals and organizations. All the proceeds from the store go towards the mission of building affordable homes in Champaign County.

Debby Goddard was hired last month as the new manager of the ReStore.

Having lived in Urbana for 30 years, she recently left her position as manager of the Champaign County Antique Show. Her past professional experience includes marketing and advertising in higher education, radio broadcasting, health care, and the retail industry. Her bachelor’s degree is in Organizational Communications from Wright State University with an emphasis in business and marketing.

Goddard is looking forward to this next challenge to make the store even more successful. She explained, “Because it is all for the good, I want to make this store successful. I want to help build homes for people in our county. Since the store has been growing every year, I have big shoes to fill.”

It is her goal to be the best store in the area. She then added, “I had people from West Virginia come to the store last week because of our Facebook page.” Goddard explained that she wants the store to be a place that people go to, “We want it to become a destination location.”

The Habitat for Humanity Restore is located at 1007 N. Main Street in Urbana. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The ReStore picks up donations on Mondays if donors cannot transport items on their own. ReStore does not accept mattresses and clothing.

All the items for pick-up must be gently used or new.

To contact the Habitat for Humanity Restore call 937-652-2981. The Facebook page address is ReStoreHFHChampaigncountyohio, Inc.