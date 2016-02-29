Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Feb. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Feb. 29 10:00 AM Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Stephanie Gostomski Ohio Development Services Agency Stephanie.Gostomski@development.ohio.gov 1 614 466 6619

NEW EVENT: Monday, Feb. 29 7:30 PM Ohio Wesleyan University host annual Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture – Ohio Wesleyan University host annual Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture. Event features Ohio Wesleyan University Assistant Professor Campbell Scribner discussing ‘One Room Schoolhouses and the Search for a Democratic Past’

Location: OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware, OH Delaware www.owu.edu

Contacts: Cole Hatcher OWU cehatche@owu.edu 1 740 203 6908

Monday, Feb. 29 1:30 PM Ohio Straight A Fund Governing Board meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Katie Harper Ohio Department of Education katie.harper@education.ohio.gov 1 614 387 0938

Monday, Feb. 29 Republican Party of Cuyahoga County honor Judge Sara Harper at reception – Republican Party of Cuyahoga County holds reception to honor former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sara Harper

Location: Outhwaite Estates Community Center & Sara J. Harper Children’s Library, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.cuyahogacountygop.com/ https://twitter.com/CuyahogaGOP

Contacts: Doug Magill Cuyahoga County GOP doug@magillmedia.net 1 216 536 1564

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 01 8:30 AM Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer holds annual awards presentation – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer holds annual awards and commission presentation. Sheriff Plummer presents Captain Judy Sealey with her captain commission, and two new deputies with deputy commissions, and also introduces Criminal Intelligence Director Bruce Langos

Location: 593 Infirmary Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org

Contacts: Sheriff Phil Plummer Montgomery County 1 937 225 4192

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 01 12:00 PM Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida on Super Tuesday – 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida on Super Tuesday, as he looks to add to his three wins from the opening four nominating contests. Trump attends campaign rallies at Signature Flight Hangar, Port-Columbus International Airport, 4130 E Fifth Avenue Columbus, OH (12:00 PM EST) and Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 South 4th St., Louisville, KY (4:00 PM EST), before Super Tuesday press event in the home state of GOP nomination rival Sen. Marco Rubio in Palm Beach, FL

Location: Columbus Louisville www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Hope Hicks Make America Great Again hhicks@donaldtrump.com 1 212 715 6785 1 203 273 0226

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 01 12:00 PM Ohio Department of Health holds Zika virus tabletop exercise – Ohio Department of Health holds Zika virus tabletop exercise to ‘ensure Ohio’s readiness at the local and state levels prior to the 2016 mosquito season.’ Event speakers include Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born, Ohio Department of Health Director Rick Hodges, Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Mary DiOrio, and Ohio Department of Health State Entomologist Richard Gary. *The actual tabletop discussion is not open to news media

Location: Ohio Emergency Management Agency,2855 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.odh.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/ohdeptofhealth

Contacts: Ohio Department of Health Public Affairs OPA@odh.ohio.gov 1 614 644 8562

Tuesday, Mar. 01 10:00 AM Greif Inc: Full year 2015 AGM

Location: Greif Inc HQ, 425 Winter Road, Delaware, OH http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Robert Lentz Robert Lentz Associates 1 614 876 2000

Tuesday, Mar. 01 Ohio Admission Day – Ohio Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Ohio becoming the 17th U.S. state

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Tuesday, Mar. 01 KeyCorp: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations vernon_patterson@keybank.com 1 216 689 0520

Tuesday, Mar. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Tuesday, Mar. 01 Kroger Co: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969

Tuesday, Mar. 01 AFLAC: Q1 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

Tuesday, Mar. 01 J.M. Smucker Co: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 02 10:00 AM John Kasich campaigns in Michigan – 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich campaigns in Michigan following yesterday’s Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, attending town hall events at University of Michigan, 530 S. State St Ann Arbor (10:00 AM EST) and Genesys Conference & Banquet Center, 805 Health Park Blvd, Grand Blanc (3:00 PM EST), before Macomb County Rally, Ukrainian Cultural Center, 26601 Ryan Road, Warren (6:00 PM EST)

Location: Ann Arbor Warren www.johnkasich.com https://twitter.com/johnkasich

Contacts: John Kasich press press@johnkasich.com

Wednesday, Mar. 02 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 2015 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

Wednesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Progressive Corp: Q4 2015 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165

Wednesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2015 AGM

Location: 1301 East Ninth Street, 4th Floor, Cleveland, OH http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

Wednesday, Mar. 02 – Sunday, Mar. 06 Cincinnati Home and Garden Show – Cincinnati Home and Garden Show, presented by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers. Co-located with The Garden Market event

Location: Duke Energy Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/ https://twitter.com/CincyHGS

Contacts: Chip Hart Hart Productions chip@hartproductions.com 1 877 704 8190

Wednesday, Mar. 02 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

Wednesday, Mar. 02 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q4 2015 Results

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

