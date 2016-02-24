Cincinnati Music Festival announces 2016 lineup

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fantasia, Babyface, New Edition and Charlie Wilson are among those performing in this summer’s Cincinnati Music Festival.

The two-day rhythm and blues festival will be at Paul Brown Stadium on July 22 and 23. The event is more than a century old and attracts over 50,000 people from across the country every year.

The festival has hosted a mix of both classic and modern R&B in the past and has previously featured the likes of Aretha Franklin, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder.

This year’s festival also includes The Whispers, Leela James, Ledisi, Judith Hill, The Deele and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/1PWQ97P) the lineup for the July event was announced Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com