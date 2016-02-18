BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest midnight, OH

The state at midnight. All times EST.

BKC–T25-PROVIDENCE-XAVIER

CINCINNATI — No. 8 Xavier was trying for a season sweep of No. 23 Providence. By Joe Kay. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BKW–T25-CINCINNATI-UCONN

STORRS, Conn. — Top-ranked UConn was aiming for its 62nd straight win as the Huskies faced Cincinnati, a team coached by former Husky player and assistant coach Jamelle Elliott. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FBN–BROWNS-JIM BROWN STATUE

CLEVELAND — The greatest Cleveland Brown of them all is being immortalized. Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, one of the most dominant players in NFL history who left the game at the prime of his career, will be honored with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium. By Tom Withers. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BKH–PREP NOTEBOOK

The top teams and players in Ohio are profiled in the final weekly Associated Press Prep Notebook of this season. By Craig Merz. SENT: 600 words.

— FBN–HALL OF FAME-WILSON DONATION: The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has a received a $2.5 million grant from the foundation established by late Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson.

— FBC–NORTHERN ILLINOIS-US CELLULAR: Northern Illinois and Toledo will play next fall at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago in what will be the first football game ever played at the home of Major League Baseball’s White Sox.