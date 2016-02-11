$500 bill sent to Tamir Rice’s estate for EMS services

CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland is asking Tamir Rice’s estate to pay $500 for his ambulance ride and medical services he received after he was shot by a police officer.

The city requested the money as the boy’s “last dying expense” in a creditor’s claim filed Wednesday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Probate Court. The claim states the money is overdue.

A family attorney for the estate called the claim callous and insensitive as the 12-year-old was killed by the city’s own police officers.

Rice, who is black, was shot by a white police officer in November 2014 outside a recreation center. He had an airsoft pistol that police say resembled a real gun.

The city’s police union president says the claim is unconscionable.

A city spokesman declined comment citing ongoing litigation.