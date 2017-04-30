Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 30.

Sunday, Apr. 30 2:00 PM Fuyao Glass plant workers and public officials hold town hall for ‘fair union election and workplace safety’ – Fuyao Glass plant workers join elected officials for a town hall meeting to ‘urge Fuyao Glass to support employees’ rights to a fair union election and a safe workplace’

Location: UAW Local 696, 1543 Alwildy Ave, Dayton, OH Dayton www.uaw.org https://twitter.com/UAW

Contacts: Brian Rothenberg UAW brothenberg@uaw.net 1 313 926 5298

Monday, May. 01 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

Monday, May. 01 10:00 AM Columbus Mayor Ginther announces the 2017 Capital Improvements Budget – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces the 2017 Capital Improvements Budget. The total budget is $861 million, including $322 million in new money. The CIB supports capital projects in Public Safety, Public Service and Recreation and Parks

Location: Indian Mound Community Center, 3901 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

Monday, May. 01 10:00 AM AFLAC Inc: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road, Columbus, GA http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

Monday, May. 01 6:30 PM WomenHeart Annual Wenger Dinner and Awards – WomenHeart 17th Annual Wenger Dinner and Awards, honoring those who have made ‘extraordinary contributions to the advancement of women’s heart health’. Honorees are Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty (Excellence in Public Policy), Tulane Heart & Vascular Institute Professor Keith Ferdinand (Excellence in Medical Leadership), Montefiore Medical Centers’ Illeana Pina (Excellence in Research) and Chickasaw Nation Medical Center (Excellence in Community Education)

Location: Union Station East Hall, Washington, DC www.womenheart.org

Contacts: Eva Maciejewski WomenHeart Media emaciejewski@womenheart.org 1 202 464 8737

Monday, May. 01 COTA launch redesigned bus network – Central Ohio Transit Authority launch redesigned bus network * To ease the transition for current customers, and encourage new riders to try the new system, customers will receive free fares 1-7 May

Location: Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager MyersLM@cota.com 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Monday, May. 01 Cardinal Health Inc: Q3 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Corey Kerr Cardinal Health Media Relations corey.kerr@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3383

Tuesday, May. 02 8:40 AM Religious Action Center Consultation on Conscience continues – Religious Action Center Consultation on Conscience continues, with speakers today including Democrats Sen. Sherrod Brown and Reps. Jamie Raskin, Joe Kennedy III, Jacky Rosen and Jerrold Nadler, and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. Speeches followed by Capitol Hill visits

Location: Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, 600 I St. NW, Washington, DC www.rac.org https://twitter.com/therac

Contacts: Religious Action Center rac@urj.org 1 202 387 2800 Sarah Garfinkel West End Strategy sarah@westendstrategy.com 1 202 776 7700 1 202 765 4290

Tuesday, May. 02 9:00 AM Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

Tuesday, May. 02 1:00 PM Ohio Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Location: Riffe Bldg, 77 S. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohiochamber.com https://twitter.com/OhioChamber

Contacts: Julie Wagner Feasel Ohio Chamber of Commerce VP of Communications jfeasel@ohiochamber.com 1 614 228 4201 Right to Rise PAC info@righttoriseusa.org

Tuesday, May. 02 Ohio Municipal Finance Summit

Location: The Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.frallc.com/ https://twitter.com/FRAConferences

Contacts: FRA marketing@frallc.com 1 800 280 8440

Tuesday, May. 02 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

