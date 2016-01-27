Ohio election officials plan to add more poll workers

CINCINNATI (AP) — A southwest Ohio county plans to have more poll workers, trainers and roving troubleshooters for Ohio’s March primary after November’s voting was plagued by problems at the polls.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/1WMN6l3 ) Hamilton County election officials’ plans include several procedural and technical changes aimed at filling some of the holes in the system that caused delays and other problems last year.

Sherry Poland, the county’s director of elections, says one goal is to add more poll workers trained as troubleshooters to provide technical assistance. She says there weren’t enough during the last election when several problems popped up.

It’s not yet known how much the additional workers will cost.

Poland says the board also wants to increase the number of high school senior workers from 125 to 400.

