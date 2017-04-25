Ohio police officer injured in shooting range accident

OBERLIN, Ohio (AP) — An official says an Ohio police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a shooting range owned by a school that provides career training to adults and high schoolers.

The police officer was injured at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin. He was flown by helicopter to Cleveland for treatment.

A school spokeswoman said the shooting range is used by various police departments for training. It was formerly used by students in a law enforcement training program that was later converted into a more general public safety program.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The name of the injured officer has not been released, but he is an officer with the Rocky River police.