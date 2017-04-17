Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Apr. 17.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur speaks at announcement of new route out of Toledo Express Airport – Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announce new route out of Toledo Express Airport, via press conference with Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority President and CEO Paul Toth and Toledo, OH Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson

Location: Toledo Express Airport Second Floor Terminal, Toledo, OH http://www.toledoportauthority.org/

Contacts: Holly Kemler Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority hkemler@toledoportauthority.org 1 419 260 9981

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM New name and rebrand of Ohio’s ABLE Program announced – Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey unveils a new name and rebranding for the state’s Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) program, at event with Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation Director Ryan Burgess; Great Oaks Career Campuses CEO Harry Snyder; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College President Monica Posey; Mt. St. Joseph University President James Williams; Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jordan Vogel; ABLE students; and ODHE staff

Location: Great Oaks Career Center, 110 Great Oaks Drive, Sharonville, OH https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd

Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education jrobinson@regents.state.oh.us 1 614 752 9487

Monday, Apr. 17 11:15 AM 28th Bomb Wing officials unveil nose art in observance of the Doolittle Raider anniversary – 28th Bomb Wing officials hold ceremony to unveil ‘Ruptured Duck’ nose art on one of the aircraft, as part of a two-day observance of the 75th Doolittle Raider anniversary. Guests include Lt. Col. Richard Cole

Location: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.wpafb.af.mil

Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252

Media crews desiring to cover this event must arrive at the Hope Hotel parking lot near Packy’s Restaurant at 11:15 a.m. April 17 to be escorted to the event location to cover the 12 p.m. ceremony. Media covering the event must RSVP to the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office by calling 937-522-3522 no later than 4 p.m. April 14. An audio MULT box will be available for television media to use. Media must bring their own XLR audio cables for connectivity. No additional microphones will be placed on the podium. This portion of the two-day observance of the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders mission is not open to the public

Monday, Apr. 17 2:00 PM POSTPONED: Cleveland Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

Monday, Apr. 17 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 18 1:00 PM Ceremony honoring Firefighter of the Month Columbus Firefighter Mark Rine

Location: Fire Station #8, 1240 East Long St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Battalion Chief Steve Martin Columbus Fire Department 1 614 645 7859

Tuesday, Apr. 18 7:30 AM Otterbein University Ross Leadership Institute Series, with Downtown Columbus President and CEO Guy Worley

Location: Otterbein’s Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University jhill@otterbein.edu 1 614 823 1284

Email Debbie@RossLeadership.com to register

Tuesday, Apr. 18 10:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534

Tuesday, Apr. 18 11:00 AM ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event at UT – University of Toledo’s Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness and Alpha Chi Omega host ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’, in recognition of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Location: Thompson Student Union, Centennial Mall, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo #RedShoeChallenge

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

Tuesday, Apr. 18 11:30 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, 151 West, 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

Tuesday, Apr. 18 12:00 PM Cleveland Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

Tuesday, Apr. 18 3:00 PM Greater Columbus Sports Commission, Ohio Dominican and Capital University media availability – Greater Columbus Sports Commission Executive Director Linda Logan, Ohio Dominican University Athletics Director Jeff Blair, and Capital University Athletics Director Roger Ingles discuss the NCAA’s championship announcements made for the 2018-19 through 2021-22 academic years * The NCAA announced the host cities for more than 400 pre-determined sites for those academic years

Location: 155 W. Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH Columbus www.columbussports.org/ https://twitter.com/Columbus_Sports

Contacts: Bruce Wimbish Greater Columbus Sports Commission bwimbish@columbussports.org 1 614 632 7600

Tuesday, Apr. 18 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Midwest Petroleum and Convenience Tradeshow – Midwest Petroleum and Convenience Tradeshow (M-PACT), hosted by Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association / Illinois Association of Convenience Stores / Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association / Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association / Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association

Location: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis http://m-pact.org/

Contacts: PMAA 1 517 622 3530 Cathy Melton M-PACT cathy@m-pact.org 1 317 655 4448

Tuesday, Apr. 18 March Results

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Matt Downing Progressive Corp Press 1 440 395 4222

Tuesday, Apr. 18 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534

Wednesday, Apr. 19 8:00 AM Teradata Corp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Waldorf Astoria Chicago, 11 East Walton Street, Chicago, IL http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations gregg.swearingen@teradata.com 1 937 242 4600

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Landmark Conference Center, 927 Midland Building, 101 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations rjwells@sherwin.com 1 216 566 2244

Wednesday, Apr. 19 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3434 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations chelune.jj@pg.com 1 513 983 2570

Wednesday, Apr. 19 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Annual Clinic at the Cleveland Clinic

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://citiconferences.com/ https://twitter.com/Citi

Contacts: Citigroup press 1 212 793 0710

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Dancers Julianne and Derek Hough begin national tour – ‘Move – Beyond – Live On Tour’, national tour begins for professional dancer siblings Julianne and Derek Hough’s new stage production inspired by the elements of earth, wind, fire, and water

Location: Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH Akron MoveLiveOnTour.com https://twitter.com/MoveLiveOnTour #MoveBeyond

Contacts: Erica Gerard PMK-BNC Erica.Gerard@pmkbnc.com 1 212 373 6108

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com 1 614.480.4720

