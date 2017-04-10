Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Apr. 10.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 8:45 AM Otterbein University and Columbus State Community College make ‘major’ announcement – Otterbein University President Kathy Krendl and Columbus State Community College President David Harrison announce a new partnership for affordable degree option for Central Ohio students * Announcement takes place during Central Ohio Compact meeting

Location: Workforce Development, 315 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein

Contacts: David Wayne CSCC Media Relations Coordinator dwayneu@cscc.edu 1 614 287 2161 Jennifer Pearce Otterbein University 1 614 823 1285

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 2:45 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich participates in roundtable discussion on community-police relations – Ohio Gov. John Kasich participates in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officers and community members to highlight progress of Ohio’s Community-Police Collaborative and its recent certification process for agencies across the state. Participants include Ohio Collaborative Co-Chair Nina Turner, and Collaborative Co-Chair and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born

Location: Community Police Partnering Center, 3458 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Governor’s Office Emmalee.Kalmbach@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to Anna.Hoard@governor.ohio.gov by 9 a.m. on April 10 * Media should arrive by 2:45 p.m., as media availability will be held following the meeting

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 2:45 PM Columbus Mayor Ginther announces Safe Spring Break Initiatives – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joins Columbus City Council President Zach Klein, and Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dan Good to announce programs and activities to help ensure a safe spring break for students of Columbus City Schools. The event starts with small group discussions with West High School students followed by remarks

Location: West High School, 179 S. Powell Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/MayorGinther

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office rcdavis@columbus.gov 1 614 645 2425

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 – Tuesday, Apr. 11 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education Meghan.Wadsworth@education.ohio.gov 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 – Tuesday, Apr. 11 Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio Annual Conference

Location: Sheraton Columbus Hotel on Capitol Square, 75 East State Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cohhio.org/ https://twitter.com/COHHIO

Contacts: Marcus Roth COHHIO communications marcusroth@cohhio.org 1 614 280 1984 x111

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Apr. 10 9:00 AM Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley – Hearing for suspended Lucas County Board of Elections member James Hartley * Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted suspended Hartley following ‘an emerging pattern of irresponsible behavior’ on 28 Mar * This hearing has been postponed from 7 Apr

Location: Office of the Ohio Secretary of State, 180 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted

Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations jeck@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov 1 614 466 2729

Due to limited space, credentialed media planning to attend the hearing must R.S.V.P. to Joshua Eck by Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 5:00pm

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Republican Rep. Steve Stivers hosts annual Job Fair

Location: Ohio State 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr, Columbus, OH Columbus http://stivers.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepSteveStivers

Contacts: Maria Dill Office of Rep. Steve Stivers 1 202 225 2015

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Ohio state Rep. Dave Greenspan hosts ‘State and Local Government Issues’, with Rep. Marlene Anielski

Location: Cuyahoga County Public Library, 21255 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Office of Rep. Dave Greenspan Rep16@ohiohouse.gov 1 614 466 0961

Monday, Apr. 10 4:30 PM Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 West Market Street, Akron, OH http://www.goodyear.com/investor/index.html

Contacts: Mike McCormick Goodyear Investor Relations mike_mccormick@goodyear.com 1 330 796 9497

Monday, Apr. 10 – Wednesday, Apr. 12 AAAE/Great Lakes Chapter National Airport Economic Development Conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Columbus-Downtown, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.aaae.org/ https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE events aaaemeetings@aaae.org 1 703 824 0500

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM CAUV public meeting to discuss un-voted property tax increases

Location: Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson, Route 42, Plain City, OH

Contacts: Ron Sylvester Ron Sylvester Communications rcs@ronsylvester.com 1 614 314 9218

Tuesday, Apr. 11 2:00 PM Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017 – Ohio Christian University Leadership Forum 2017. The yearly Forum gives OCU students and the community a chance to learn valuable life and spiritual skills from influential individuals, as well as offering opportunities to develop as an individual. Speakers include Grace Outreach Center Founder Dr. Gerald Brooks, and Word of Faith Family Worship Center in Atlanta, GA Founder Bishop Dale Bronner

Location: Maxwell Center, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH Circleville www.ohiochristian.edu https://twitter.com/OhioChristian

Contacts: Ohio Christian University 1 877 762 8669

Tuesday, Apr. 11 Joel Grey celebrates 85th birthday – 85th birthday of Joel Grey, American actor best known for portraying the Master of Ceremonies in both the stage and film versions of ‘Cabaret’, for which he won Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Film awards

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Tuesday, Apr. 11 RPM International Inc: Q4 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations bslifstein@RPMinc.com 1 330 273 5090

Tuesday, Apr. 11 15th anniversary of Congressman convicted of bribe-taking – 15th anniversary of Democratic Rep. James Traficant Jr., convicted of taking bribes and kickbacks from businessmen and his own staff

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Wednesday, Apr. 12 Brooklyn Decker celebrates 30th birthday – 30th birthday of Brooklyn Decker, American fashion model known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated. She has also made a number of TV and film appearances, and has been married to tennis player Andy Roddick since 2009

Location: TBD https://twitter.com/BrooklynDecker

Contacts: TBD

Wednesday, Apr. 12 American Financial Group: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

