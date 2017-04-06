Columbus police kill man with BB gun outside emergency room

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say an officer shot and killed a man they say pulled a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance to go into a hospital emergency room.

Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting happened outside St. Ann’s emergency room on the north side of the city just after the man arrived at the hospital.

Police say medics in suburban Westerville picking up the man requested that Columbus police accompany them. Police say the man was experiencing psychological problems.

Police say the man pulled the gun out of a bag after seeing the officer. The police department says the officer fired after the man refused to comply with repeated requests to get on the ground.