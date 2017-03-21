Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 21.

Tuesday, Mar. 21 – Wednesday, Mar. 22 7:00 AM American Bankers Association Government Relations Summit continues – American Bankers Association Government Relations Summit continues, including briefings on legislative issues and working sessions with key regulatory officials. Day two speakers include Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, Assistant to the Vice President and Chief Economist Mark Calabria, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols, and ABA Chairman Dorothy Savarese

Location: Washington Marriott Marquis, Washington, DC http://www.aba.com https://twitter.com/ABABankers

Contacts: ABA custserv@aba.com 1 800 226 5377 Jeff Sigmund ABA media jsigmund@aba.com 1 202 663 5439

Tuesday, Mar. 21 9:00 AM Dental Access Day at the Statehouse – Dental Access Day at the Statehouse, a campaign of Universal Health Care Action Network of Ohio with the support of the Ohio Dental Hygienists’ Association

Location: Studio 2, Riffe Tower, 77 S. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://uhcanohio.org/ https://twitter.com/uhcanohio

Contacts: Kelsey Raines UHCAN Ohio kraines@uhcanohio.org 1 614 456 0060 x228

Tuesday, Mar. 21 1:00 PM Cincinnati Police Chief Isaac holds press conference on officer involved shooting – Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters and Cincinnati Police Chief Elliot Isaac hold press conference on the officer involved shooting on 12 Mar

Location: Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, 230 E. Ninth Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.hcpros.org

Contacts: Triffon Callos Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney press 1 513 946 3116

The press conference is for credentialed press only. Please be prepared to show your credentials

Tuesday, Mar. 21 2:30 PM Frank Abagnale testifies to Senate Commerce subcommittee on fighting scams – Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security Subcommittee hearing on ‘Staying A Step Ahead: Fighting Back Against Scams Used to Defraud Americans’, with testimony from Abagnale & Associates consultant Frank Abagnale, Jr.; Federal Trade Commission Acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen, and Commissioner Terrell McSweeny; Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine; and KWCH-12 Eyewitness News reporter Mike Schwanke

Location: Rm 253, Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC http://commerce.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation press 1 202 224 4546

Tuesday, Mar. 21 3:30 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call with Ohio reporters while the Senate is in session. The call focuses on recent legislative developments and provides reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press portman_press@portman.senate.gov 1 419 494 9528

To participate, please send an email to Portman_Press@portman.senate.gov for call-in information. Press should call in a few minutes early to establish a good connection

Tuesday, Mar. 21 3:30 PM Montgomery County Land Reutilization Corporation Board of Directors meeting

Location: Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton https://www.mclandbank.com/

Contacts: Angela Lilly Montgomery County Land Bank lillya@mcohio.org 1 937 496 7752

Tuesday, Mar. 21 5:00 PM Ohio state Rep. Dave Greenspan holds fundraising reception

Location: Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: Dave Greenspan Dave Greenspan for Ohio dave@davegreenspan.com 1 440 835 3820

Wednesday, Mar. 22 8:30 AM Dayton City Commission Executive Session – Dayton City Commission Executive Session to discuss economic development in order to protect the interests of the applicant or the possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with the economic development project

Location: Dayton City Hall, 101 W. Third St., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

Wednesday, Mar. 22 10:00 AM BrightFarms announces plan to build ‘the most sustainable farm in Ohio’ – BrightFarms announces plan to build ‘the most sustainable farm in Ohio’, a 160,000 square-foot farm. Speakers include BrightFarms CEO Paul Lightfoot, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland, and Bar Dumaine Chef and Owner Anne Kearney

Location: McCoy Room, Kelly Center, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH Wilmington http://brightfarms.com https://twitter.com/brightfarms

Contacts: Molly Ryan Vehr Communications mryan@vehrcommunications.com 1 513 381 8347

Wednesday, Mar. 22 2:30 PM USCG commandant testifies to Senate Transportation subcommittee – Oceans, Atmosphere, Fisheries, and Coast Guard Subcommittee hearing on ‘State of the Coast Guard: Ensuring Military, National Security, and Enforcement Capability and Readiness’, with testimony from U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft

Location: Rm 253, Russell Senate Office Bldg, Washington, DC http://commerce.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation press 1 202 224 4546

Wednesday, Mar. 22 5:00 PM Cintas Corporation: Q3 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp

Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations hansenm@cintas.com 1 513 701 2079

Wednesday, Mar. 22 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Stinziano holds March Community Hours – Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds March Community Hours to listen to issues and concerns of Columbus residents

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 2223 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Mar. 22 Cintas Corporation: Q3 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp

Contacts: Judy Girty Cintas Corporation Executive Assistant girtyj@cintas.com 1 513 573 4915

Thursday, Mar. 23 1:00 PM OACAA releases State of Poverty Report – Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies releases the Annual State of Poverty in Ohio Report, via press conference

Location: The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Captial Square, Columbus OH Columbus http://www.oacaa.org/ https://twitter.com/oacaa

Contacts: Kathryn Clausen OACAA kathryn@oacaa.org 1 614 224 8500

Thursday, Mar. 23 Jeff Gennette becomes Macy’s CEO, succeeding Terry Lundgren, who continues with the company as executive chairman

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Blair Fasbender Brunswick Group 1 212 333 3810

