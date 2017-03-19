Holocaust survivor who became noted sculptor dies in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Holocaust survivor who became a sculptor and has his work on display at Ohio’s governor’s mansion has died.

A Columbus funeral home says services will be Monday for Alfred Tibor who died Saturday. He was 97.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2nASy2t ) reports Tibor was a gymnast in Hungary but was prevented from competing in the 1936 Olympics because of anti-Semitism.

He then spent several years working forced labor on the Eastern Front before being captured by Russian troops and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp.

Tibor came to the United States in 1957 and lived in central Ohio for 45 years while creating sculptures that stand in many public spaces around Columbus.

Many of his sculptures commemorate the Holocaust and are in over 500 public and private collections.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com