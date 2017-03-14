OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-17-20-29-44-45, Kicker: 9-3-0-8-5-2
(eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-four, forty-five; Kicker: nine, three, zero, eight, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
0-3-5
(zero, three, five)
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
3-3-7-0
(three, three, seven, zero)
3-2-9-2
(three, two, nine, two)
5-6-2-9-3
(five, six, two, nine, three)
0-4-6-9-4
(zero, four, six, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
17-18-28-31-32
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
