Ohio Daybook

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, Mar. 03 9:00 AM Cleveland City Council Finance Committee budget hearings continue

Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 9:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson administers the Oath of Office to fourteen Cleveland Police Officers being promoted

Location: City Council Chambers, 601 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office dwilliams4@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 4011

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses efforts to update infrastructure and create jobs – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses ‘a need for local road repairs’ and ‘a framework to rebuild and repair the nation’s infrastructure while creating millions of construction jobs’ via press conference with Toledo, OH, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, TMACOG’s David Gedeon, and Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce

Location: Toledo Street, Bridges, and Harbor Department, 1189 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown jennifer_donohue@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown Rachel_Petri@brown.senate.gov

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 10:00 AM Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Lisa Colbert Ohio Development Services Agency Lisa.Colbert@development.ohio.gov 1 614 466 6212

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 1:00 PM Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations jefffrericks@forestcity.net 1 216 416 3546

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 The Wendy’s Company: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys

Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311

——————–

Monday, Feb. 27 Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations jefffrericks@forestcity.net 1 216 416 3546

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Greif Inc: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Greif Inc, 425 Winter Road, Delaware, DE http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press scott.griffin@greif.com 1 740 657 6516

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 11:30 AM Akron Mayor Horrigan’s 2017 State of the City Address – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan delivers his 2017 State of the City Address at a luncheon hosted by the Akron Roundtable

Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 E Mill St, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron ELander@akronohio.gov 1 330 375 2325

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 1:00 PM Columbus officials announce winners of the LSLN grant program – Columbus Council President Zach Klein and Councilmember Jaiza Page announce the winners of the Learning Skills to Lift Neighborhoods (LSLN) grant program. The program is awarding a total of $100,000

Location: 97-99 Chicago Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 3:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman holds weekly press conference call with Ohio reporters while the Senate is in session. The call focuses on recent legislative developments and provides reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press portman_press@portman.senate.gov 1 419 494 9528

To participate, please send an email to Portman_Press@portman.senate.gov for call-in information

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 28 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 9:00 AM Progressive Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: 1301 E 9th St, Suite 3000, Cleveland, OH http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 – Sunday, Mar. 05 Cincinnati Home and Garden Show – Cincinnati Home and Garden Show, presented by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers. Co-located with The Garden Market event

Location: Duke Energy Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/ https://twitter.com/CincyHGS

Contacts: Chip Hart Hart Productions chip@hartproductions.com 1 877 704 8190

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 Ohio Admission Day – Ohio Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Ohio becoming the 17th U.S. state

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie

Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 J.M. Smucker Co: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 01 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969

_____

