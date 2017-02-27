Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Feb. 27.
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, Mar. 03 9:00 AM Cleveland City Council Finance Committee budget hearings continue
Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil
Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 9:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson administers the Oath of Office to fourteen Cleveland Police Officers being promoted
Location: City Council Chambers, 601 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us
Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office dwilliams4@city.cleveland.oh.us 1 216 664 4011
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses efforts to update infrastructure and create jobs – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses ‘a need for local road repairs’ and ‘a framework to rebuild and repair the nation’s infrastructure while creating millions of construction jobs’ via press conference with Toledo, OH, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, TMACOG’s David Gedeon, and Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce
Location: Toledo Street, Bridges, and Harbor Department, 1189 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown jennifer_donohue@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown Rachel_Petri@brown.senate.gov
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 10:00 AM Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Lisa Colbert Ohio Development Services Agency Lisa.Colbert@development.ohio.gov 1 614 466 6212
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 1:00 PM Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations jefffrericks@forestcity.net 1 216 416 3546
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 The Wendy’s Company: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys
Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy’s Investor Relations david.poplar@wendys.com 1 614 764 3311
——————–
Monday, Feb. 27 Forest City Realty Trust Inc: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.forestcity.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=88464&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Jeff Frericks Forest City Realty Trust Investor Relations jefffrericks@forestcity.net 1 216 416 3546
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Greif Inc: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Greif Inc, 425 Winter Road, Delaware, DE http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm
Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press scott.griffin@greif.com 1 740 657 6516
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 10:00 AM Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board meeting
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 11:30 AM Akron Mayor Horrigan’s 2017 State of the City Address – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan delivers his 2017 State of the City Address at a luncheon hosted by the Akron Roundtable
Location: John S. Knight Center, 77 E Mill St, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov
Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron ELander@akronohio.gov 1 330 375 2325
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 1:00 PM Columbus officials announce winners of the LSLN grant program – Columbus Council President Zach Klein and Councilmember Jaiza Page announce the winners of the Learning Skills to Lift Neighborhoods (LSLN) grant program. The program is awarding a total of $100,000
Location: 97-99 Chicago Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 3:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman holds weekly press conference call with Ohio reporters while the Senate is in session. The call focuses on recent legislative developments and provides reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day
Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman
Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press portman_press@portman.senate.gov 1 419 494 9528
To participate, please send an email to Portman_Press@portman.senate.gov for call-in information
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 28 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com 1 216 383 2534
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 9:00 AM Progressive Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: 1301 E 9th St, Suite 3000, Cleveland, OH http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome
Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 – Sunday, Mar. 05 Cincinnati Home and Garden Show – Cincinnati Home and Garden Show, presented by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers. Co-located with The Garden Market event
Location: Duke Energy Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/ https://twitter.com/CincyHGS
Contacts: Chip Hart Hart Productions chip@hartproductions.com 1 877 704 8190
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 Ohio Admission Day – Ohio Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Ohio becoming the 17th U.S. state
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications investor_relations@abercrombie.com 1 614 283 6751
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck
Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 J.M. Smucker Co: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000
——————–
Wednesday, Mar. 01 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio
