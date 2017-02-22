Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 7:30 AM University of Cincinnati President Neville Pinto holds brief press conference

Location: Rm 411, UC Teachers College, 2600 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.uc.edu https://twitter.com/uofcincy

Contacts: M.B. Reilly University of Cincinnati Public Relations 1 513 556 1824

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Friday, Feb. 24 9:00 AM Cleveland City Council budget hearings

Location: Cleveland City Hall, 601 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

Tuesday, Feb. 21 10:00 AM Macy’s Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy’s Investor Relations susan.robinson@macys.com 1 513 579 7028

Tuesday, Feb. 21 10:00 AM Cincinnati State, CPS unveil new grant program for low-income CPS grads – Cincinnati State President Monica Posey and Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Mary Ronan announce the new Be Great Grant program for low-income, Pell-eligible Cincinnati Public Schools graduates, which will cover any gaps between financial aid and the cost of tuition and books at Cincinnati State

Location: Cincinnati State College, 3520 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnatistate.edu https://twitter.com/cinstate

Contacts: Janet Walsh CPS Public Affairs walshja@cps-k12.org 1 513 363 0023 Richard Curtis Cincinnati State richard.curtis@cincinnatistate.edu 1 513 205 5857

Tuesday, Feb. 21 10:15 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses new legislation to address ‘surprise billing’ – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines new legislation to address the practice of ‘surprise billing’ – when patients receive medical bills after receiving care from an out-of-network provider – via press conference

Location: ONA District Three Office, 5669 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH Youngstown brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown jennifer_donohue@brown.senate.gov 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown Rachel_Petri@brown.senate.gov

Tuesday, Feb. 21 2:00 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman visits Vehicle Testing and Research Center in East Liberty, OH – Republican Sen. Rob Portman visits the Transportation Research Center and the NHTSA Vehicle Testing and Research Center in East Liberty, OH, then holds media availability

Location: Transportation Research Center, 10820 OH-347, East Liberty, OH www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Kevin Smith Sen. Rob Portman 1 202 224 5190

2:00 pm closed press tour, 3:20 pm, media availability at the Crash Testing Building

Tuesday, Feb. 21 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge speaks at event with Northeast Ohio Muslim community leaders

Location: Masjid Bilal, 7401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland fudge.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge

Contacts: Lauren Williams Rep. Fudge media lauren.williams@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 7032 1 202 603 3567

Tuesday, Feb. 21 4:30 PM Columbus City Council President Klein holds hearing on ‘conversion therapy’ – Columbus City Council President Zach Klein holds public hearing to discuss prohibiting the practice of ‘conversion therapy’ within the City, with LGBTQ community members and mental health professionals presenting information on the practice

Location: Council Chambers, 90 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

Tuesday, Feb. 21 5:30 PM City of Toledo hosts ‘Gun Safety Awareness Program’ – City of Toledo hosts ‘Gun Safety Awareness Program’ to provide public education on gun safety for children and adults

Location: Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

Tuesday, Feb. 21 5:30 PM Cincinnati Mayor Cranley announces re-election campaign – Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces his his re-election campaign with a kick off video, an introduction by First Lady Dena Cranley, and a speech that lays out the case for his re-election

Location: Incline Theater, 801 Matson Place, Columbus, OH Cincinnati johncranley.com

Contacts: Jay Kincaid Cranley for Cincinnati 1 513 505 4047

Tuesday, Feb. 21 6:30 PM Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty attends town hall on the ACA in Columbus, OH – UHCAN Ohio, Progress Ohio, For Our Future Fund, and Ohio Alliance for Retired Americans host town hall meeting on the Affordable Care Act, allowing consumers to have the chance to discuss healthcare, the proposed Affordable Care Act repeal, and related health concerns. Participants include Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, First Congregational Church Senior Minister Rev. Dr Timothy Ahrens, and Ohio State University Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Beth Liston and Kirwan Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity Senior Legal Analyst Kyle Strickland

Location: First Congregational Church, 444 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://uhcanohio.org/ https://twitter.com/uhcanohio

Contacts: Kelsey Raines UHCAN Ohio kraines@uhcanohio.org 1 614 456 0060 x228

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Wednesday, Feb. 22 Ohio Energy Management Conference – Ohio Energy Management Conference, with speakers including U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for 21st Century Energy President and CEO Karen Harbert and former EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman

Location: The Columbus Renaissance Hotel 50 North Third Street Columbus, OH Columbus www.mecseminars.com

Contacts: Manufacturers’ Education Council 1 614 392 0413

Tuesday, Feb. 21 Macy’s Q4 2016 earnings – Macy’s Q4 2016 earnings, for one of the nation’s premier retailers * The company announced in June that Jeff Gennette will become Macy’s CEO in the first quarter of 2017, succeeding Terry Lundgren, who will remain in the company as executive chairman

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Holly Thomas Macy’s media holly.thomas@macys.com 1 646 429 5250

Tuesday, Feb. 21 FirstEnergy Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Tuesday, Feb. 21 Health Care REIT, Inc: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations sestes@hcreit.com 1 419 247 2800

Tuesday, Feb. 21 Macy’s Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy’s Investor Relations susan.robinson@macys.com 1 513 579 7028

Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM FirstEnergy Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp

Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations prezelji@firstenergycorp.com 1 330 384 3859

Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM Welltower Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations sestes@hcreit.com 1 419 247 2800

Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge speaks at event with Northeast Ohio Muslim community leaders

Location: First Cleveland Mosque, 3613 East 131st Cleveland, OH Cleveland fudge.house.gov https://twitter.com/RepMarciaFudge

Contacts: Lauren Williams Rep. Fudge media lauren.williams@mail.house.gov 1 202 225 7032 1 202 603 3567

Wednesday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM Columbus Mayor Ginther helps provide Smart Columbus program updates – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joins AEP CEO Nick Akins, Ohio State University College of Engineering Dean Dr. David Williams, and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce to make ‘major’ announcements regarding the status and future of the Smart Columbus program

Location: Idea Foundry, 421 State Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office rcdavis@columbus.gov 1 614 645 2425

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

Wednesday, Feb. 22 L Brands Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Welltower Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations sestes@hcreit.com 1 419 247 2800

Thursday, Feb. 23 9:00 AM L Brands Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations apreston@lb.com 1 614 415 6704

Thursday, Feb. 23 9:00 AM TFS Financial Corp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Third Federal Savings & Loan, 7007 Broadway Ave, Cleveland, OH http://www.snl.com/irweblinkx/corporateprofile.aspx?iid=4041914

Contacts: Jennifer Rosa TFS Financial Corp Press Jennifer.Rosa@Thirdfederal.com 1 216 429 5037

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 25 Ohio Veterinary Medical Association’s Midwest Veterinary Conference

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbusconventions.com/home_nf.asp

Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press jbdavis@columbusconventions.com 1 614 827 2538

Thursday, Feb. 23 Diebold Inc: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Steve Virostek Diebold Nixdorf Investor Relations steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com 1 330 490 6319

Thursday, Feb. 23 Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations rjwells@sherwin.com 1 216 566 2244

