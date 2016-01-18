BC-OH–Ohio AP Legislative-Elections Preview,ADVISORY, OH

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Feb. 11, when we will host the Ohio Associated Press 2016 Legislative and Elections Preview Session.

The meeting is designed to give AP member journalists, particularly those who do not work in Columbus, access to the state’s key leaders during the legislative session. As you know from previous sessions, you’ll go home with spot news stories, as well as plenty of background material for feature stories, columns and editorials.

The Senate and House majority and minority leaders, along with the state’s executive officeholders, will discuss issues important to their offices and constituents. Also on hand will be Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, who will talk about how the presidential and statewide elections are shaping up.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Ohio Newspaper Association Executive Director Dennis Hetzel will also address our session.

As in past years, the seminar will be held at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center at 65 S. Front St. in downtown Columbus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll need a driver’s license or other picture ID to gain access to the building.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Ohio Newspaper Association, Ohio Association of Broadcasters and the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.

Here’s the agenda:

— 9 a.m., Registration

— 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., Q&A with Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted, Treasurer Josh Mandel and Auditor David Yost

— 10:45 – 11 a.m., Break

— 11 -12:15 a.m., Q&A with Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina), Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman), House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), and House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton)

— 12:15-1:00 p.m., Lunch, Open Records update with Ohio Newspaper Association Executive Director Dennis Hetzel

— 1:00 – 1:30 p.m., Remarks by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor

— 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., Q&A on the 2016 Election with Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matthew Borges

— 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., 2016 Kasich Administration Priorities, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor

The deadline to register is Thursday, Feb. 4. While there is no charge for the seminar or lunch, we do need an accurate head count for lunch. Please register by sending an email with the following information to Barbara Reed at Breed_CONTRACTOR@ap.org:

— Your Name:

— Your Title:

— Your News Organization:

— Your Email Address:

— Your Phone Number:

If you have any questions, please contact Barbara Reed at Breed_CONTRACTOR@ap.org

The AP, Columbus