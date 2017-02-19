AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Dan Sewell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

TOP STORIES

DRUG WEIGHT DISPUTE

COLUMBUS —Ohio lawmakers are quickly pushing through legislation to override a state Supreme Court decision prosecutors fear could delay and shorten sentences for suspects caught with cocaine. By John Seewer. The proposal seeks to negate a December ruling that says sentences must be based on how much pure cocaine the drug offenders had, not the entire weight of suspected drugs, which could include baking soda or other filler material. By John Seewer. SENT: 375 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

XGR-ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SUSPENSIONS

COLUMBUS —An Ohio lawmaker said she was stunned to learn that thousands of elementary students are suspended for disobedience or disruptions each school year and plans to introduce legislation that would ban such punishment except in cases where a student threatens to harm. SENT: 315 words.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE

OHIO STATE-TRUMPETER’S KICK

COLUMBUS — A successful 55-yard field goal try has earned an Ohio State University student and band member more than a free meal at Chipotle. A video of that kick has caught the eye of an official in the OSU football program and, at some point, a tryout with the team. By Bill Rabinowitz, Columbus Dispatch. SENT: 700 words.

IN BRIEF:

__ PRESIDENTIAL PLANES: Former Air Force One crew members and security personnel along with other experts will be on hand to talk with visitors at an Ohio museum’s collection of presidential planes.

__ CINCINNATI MAYOR: It’s an all-Democrat field for Cincinnati’s mayoral election. Two Democrats and no Republicans have filed to challenge Democratic incumbent John Cranley, who is seeking a second four-year term.

__ AUCTION-ABANDONED TREASURES: Ohio will hold an auction of items that were taken from about 1,000 abandoned bank safe-deposit boxes and turned over to the state.

__ ROBBERY SUSPECT-GUN TATTOO: The FBI says vigilant police officers working security at the entrance to Cleveland City Hall have arrested a suspect in a pair of bank robberies after spotting a gun-shaped tattoo on the man’s face.

__ ELECTRONIC POLL BOOKS: Election officials in two major metropolitan areas in northern Ohio plan to begin using electronic poll books this year, joining more than two-thirds of Ohio’s 88 counties in making the switch from paper lists to check in voters.

__ BOY’S OVERDOSE-PARENTS CHARGED: A suburban Cleveland couple whose child overdosed on heroin and survived have pleaded not guilty to child endangering and drug possession charges.

