Ex-cop indicted for rape, misuse of law enforcement database

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says a retired policeman has been indicted on charges of rape, menacing and misuse of state law enforcement databases after his office’s investigation.

Fifty-five-year-old Jeffery Martin, of Chagrin Falls, retired in 2014 as an officer in Pepper Pike. He was arrested in December after a woman reported to police that she’d been sexually assaulted.

Martin is charged on 10 counts, including felony rape, sexual battery, menacing and burglary charges.

The indictment further alleges Martin improperly used the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway to get information to stalk the woman. DeWine called such abuse “tragic.” Unauthorized use of the database system is a fifth-degree felony.

Martin remained in the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County jail Saturday. His arraignment is scheduled Thursday.

No attorney was listed in Martin’s court file.