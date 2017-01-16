Ohio township under fire for seeking ‘Right to Work’

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio township is under fire for plans to become a “Right to Work” community, which means workers in the private sector wouldn’t be required to join or pay dues to a labor organization as a condition of employment.

West Chester Township trustees plan to hold a special meeting to discuss their position after about 100 union workers protested at a Jan. 10 meeting, the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2j8EyrO ) reported.

Trustee George Land recently told the newspaper the move would make the northern Cincinnati suburb more attractive to businesses.

“I believe it is going to show this community that West Chester is open for business, we mean it, we stand behind our businesses and we will continue to dominate the market from an economic development perspective,” Lang said.

Lakota Education Association president Sharon Mays called Right to Work deceptive, saying none of the union’s 960 teachers and staff are forced to be full union members.

“I live in West Chester, I work in West Chester. I would hate to see the loss in income and the loss in morale and changes that might take place if Right to Work would go through,” she told the trustees.

Trustee Lee Wong said he doesn’t agree with the other trustees’ stance on the issue.

“We are here to take care of our township roads, cemeteries, police and fire, safety of the people,” Wong said. “We shouldn’t be getting involved in these national debate issues.”

Trustee President Mark Welch said he would convene the special meeting on the “Right to Work” issue before passing a resolution on the matter.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com