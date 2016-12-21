Elections chief: Ohio gets online voter registration Jan. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state elections chief says Ohio will ring in the new year by starting online voter registration.

Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) says his office will launch Ohio’s new online registration system on Jan. 1. That is the first day online voter registration is allowed under a bill passed by state lawmakers.

Husted says it’s a more convenient and secure method than paper registration because the system will check a person’s voting eligibility before it accepts the registration. He says the system also reduces the potential for human error and could save millions of dollars over time.

The bill to allow online registration was passed by lawmakers in May, but they delayed its effective date until after the November presidential election.