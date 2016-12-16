Court reinstates man’ convictions in Ohio cop’s 2000 slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated the convictions of a man sentenced to be executed for killing a Cleveland police officer.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 Thursday that a lower court erred in ruling Quisi (QWEE’-zee) Bryan should get a new trial because prosecutors improperly excluded a black potential juror because of race.

Bryan was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in the 2000 slaying of Wayne Leon who pulled him over for a traffic violation.

A message seeking comment was left for Bryan’s public defender.

Attorneys with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office argued trial prosecutors provided racially neutral reasons for dismissing the potential juror.

A DeWine statement Thursday said the appeals ruling confirmed his belief that Bryan received a fair trial.