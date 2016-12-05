Prosecutor: New AG won’t affect probe of Wal-Mart shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal prosecutor says the review of a black man’s fatal shooting by a white police officer in an Ohio Wal-Mart won’t be affected when Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Officer Sean Williams shot John Crawford III at the Beavercreek store in August 2014 after a 911 caller reported someone waving a gun. Crawford was carrying an air rifle from a shelf.

Police said they believed it was real and Crawford didn’t respond to commands to drop it. A grand jury declined to indict Williams.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2guCMlH ) Trump’s selection of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general won’t affect the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Williams.

Crawford’s family’s attorney says the federal review delays their wrongful death lawsuit.

